Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.04.2021 | 1:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Composer Shravan Rathod’s son clarifies on reports of his father’s body being held by hospital over billing issue

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame has passed away at the age of 66. The composer had tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to the complications from the novel virus. He had complained of breathlessness, a few days after returning from Kumbh Mela with his wife.

Composer Shravan Rathod’s son clarifies on reports of his father’s body being held by hospital over billing issue

Hours after the composer’s demise there were reports of his body being held by the hospital over a Rs 10 lakh bill. Talking to a news portal, Shravan Rathod’s son Sanjeev said that the reports are untrue. Sanjeev said that the hospital has been very supportive and they did everything they cooked to save his father.

Sanjeev further said that special arrangements are being made for the last rites. He said that his brother Darshan has left for the hospital to receive their father’s body. The BMC will be helping them with an ambulance as his brother has also tested positive but is being allowed to perform last rites. Sanjeev and his mother also tested positive and are currently admitted at the Seven Hills Hospital.

ALSO READ: RIP Shravan Rathod: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman pay tribute to the veteran music director 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BTS named new global ambassadors of Louis…

Music director Shravan Rathod of…

Ellen DeGeneres narrates Discovery+…

How I Met Your Mother sequel series starring…

Bhushan Kumar brings Jaani, B Praak and Guru…

BLACKPINK's Rosé roped in as global…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification