Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.04.2021 | 1:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Russell Crowe to play Zeus in Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Marvel Studios' next Thor: Love And Thunder is currently under production with Chris Hemsworth returning as God of Thunder.  Recently, Russell Crowe joined the cast and has been shooting in Australia. Now, he's revealed that he plays Zeus in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Russell Crowe to play Zeus in Marvel's Thor: Love And Thunder 

During an interview with Australian radio show JOY Breakfast with The Murphys, Russell Crowe revealed, "Now I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios, and I'm gonna get the hot tongs out, and round about 9:15 I shall be Zeus in Thor 4. It's my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I'm gonna enjoy it."

Matt Damon has a cameo in the film and was seen in Australia in January 2021 filming his scenes. In Thor: Ragnarok, Matt essayed the role of an Asgardian actor who played the role of Loki in a play.

With Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) returning to their roles, Christian Bale is starring as Gorr - the God Butcher. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in theaters on May 6, 2022!

ALSO READ: Christian Bale debuts bald look in leaked photos, set to play Gorr – the God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BTS named new global ambassadors of Louis…

Music director Shravan Rathod of…

Ellen DeGeneres narrates Discovery+…

How I Met Your Mother sequel series starring…

Bhushan Kumar brings Jaani, B Praak and Guru…

BLACKPINK's Rosé roped in as global…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification