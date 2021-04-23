Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.04.2021 | 1:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Nadeem-Shravan duo’s music composer Shravan Rathod’s wife and elder son will not be able to get his last glimpse

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last night, one of the most iconic music composer, Shravan Rathod, of the Nadeem-Shravan duo passed away. Shravan had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on ventilator for the past two days. Admitted in Raheja Hospital in Mahim, Shravan Rathod breathed his last due to organ failure. While the industry mourns his loss, his wife and elder son would not get his last glimpse.

Nadeem-Shravan duo’s music composer Shravan Rathod’s wife and elder son will not be able to get his last glimpse

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan spoke in detail about Shravan’s condition before he breathed his last and said that he suffered from multiple organ failure which was triggered by the Coronavirus. Shravan Rathod’s wife and elder son are currently recovering from COVID-19 in Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East. This being the major reason why Shravan’s wife and elder son could not see him before his cremation. The music composer had given multiple hit albums in movies like Raaz, Dhadhkan and many more.

If the reports are to be believed, then Shravan Rathod and his family were apparently visiting the Kumbh Mela and during their trip, they contracted the virus. Post their trip, both Shravan and his wife had started experiencing breathlessness. While his older son is in the hospital, his younger son, who had isolated himself at home will be cremating him.

Also Read: Composer Shravan Rathod’s son clarifies on reports of his father’s body being held by hospital over billing issue

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BTS named new global ambassadors of Louis…

Music director Shravan Rathod of…

Ellen DeGeneres narrates Discovery+…

How I Met Your Mother sequel series starring…

Bhushan Kumar brings Jaani, B Praak and Guru…

BLACKPINK's Rosé roped in as global…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification