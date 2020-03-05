Bollywood Hungama

Complaint filed against Javed Akhtar for his remarks on Delhi riots

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A complaint has been filed against lyricist Javed Akhtar for his remarks on the FIRs registered against suspended AAP corporator Tahir Hussain during the Delhi riots. The complaint was lodged at the Bihar court on Wednesday by Amit Kumar, a local advocate.

Reportedly, the complainant alleged that Akhtar's remarks were seditious and promoted religious hatred. On February 27, Javed Akhtar who is vocal about his opinion took to Twitter and wrote, “So many killed, so many injured, so many houses burned, so many shops looted so many people turned destitute but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner. Incidentally, his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police."


In another tweet responding to a user, Javed clarified that he is not asking 'why Tahir but why ONLY Tahir'. "So convenient to misunderstand me. I am not asking why Tahir I am asking why ONLY Tahir. Why not even an FIR against those who have openly threatened violence in the presence of the police. Even the HC has reservations about the role police has played in this orgy of violence," he wrote.


The Delhi riots have claimed over 40 lives and injured 200.

