Colors have always aimed at telling different compelling stories, where it features thought-provoking themes or quintessential love sagas. Riding high on the success of some unexplored chemistry of characters in the past, the channel brings a fresh tale of love in Mera Balam Thanedaar with an underlining theme of underage marriage, featuring Shagun Pandey as Veer and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul in the lead roles.

Set in the colourful land of Rajasthan, Mera Balam Thanedaar outlines the journey of Bulbul and Veer - two individuals who are different as chalk and cheese. While the young Bulbul staunchly believes that a white lie spoken for the sake of others' well-being remains justifiable, the principled Veer, an esteemed IPS Officer, adamantly considers any form of deceit a serious crime. Little does Bulbul know that her parents have woven a web of deception by hiding her true age from her, while Veer, a vocal advocate against underage marriages, unknowingly marries Bulbul. As their story unfolds, it will be interesting to see how these two souls will bridge their stark differences and come together, defying all odds.

Excited about playing IPS Officer Veer, Shagun Pandey said, “Portraying IPS Officer Veer, Shagun Pandey says, Mera Balam Thanedaar marks my second endeavour with COLORS, and I couldn't be more thrilled. The love story unfolds in the backdrop of Rajasthan and revolves around the lives of two individuals: a dedicated police officer and a spirited teenage girl. I will bring to life the character of our show's hero, an honest and principled IPS officer who hates lies! My character embodies the traits which have never been seen on television. Our destinies will intervene in unusual circumstances leading to both of us getting married. This story explores the journey of two very distinctive personalities falling in love.”

Speaking about her role as Bulbul, Shruti Choudhary added, “Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of taking on diverse roles. However, I'm eagerly waiting for this new show on COLORS where I am set to take on the lead role for the very first time. I’m confident that this exciting project will not only entertain the audience but also enliven the television screen with a love story. In this upcoming show, I step into the shoes of Bulbul, a bubbly young girl known for lying and getting away with it for a good cause. I hope the audience will embrace Shagun and me as a different yet loveable couple.”

Mera Balam Thanedaar is expected to air soon on Colors.

