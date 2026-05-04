Collective Artists Network, on May 4, 2026, announced the launch of an AI-powered avatar of one of India’s most celebrated contemporary authors, Amish Tripathi, marking a significant step in the evolution of culturally-rooted digital storytelling. Amish, who is the fastest-selling author in Indian publishing history, and whose oeuvre has been immersed in Indian traditions and ancient culture, makes an ideal partner for Collective Artists Network content slate.

Collective Artists Network launches AI avatar of Amish Tripathi for digital storytelling slate

The avatar will anchor a premium short-form content slate for an AI Amish Tripathi channel, developed in collaboration with Collective Artists Network. The slate will focus on history, legends, philosophy, and immersive storytelling, designed to build a distinct, modern content universe that brings timeless Indian narratives to life for today’s audiences.

At its core, the initiative aims to create culturally rich, highly watchable intellectual properties that move beyond simple retellings. With Amish Tripathi as the central voice and on-screen anchor, now extended through an AI avatar, the content gains a powerful authorial identity, blending credibility with scale. Collective Artists Network’s Historyverse serves as the creative collaborator behind the slate, shaping a narrative approach that is devotional yet contemporary, intelligent yet accessible.

Together, the collaboration aspires to occupy a unique space in digital culture: one where India’s legendary tales are experienced anew and rediscovered in a modern context. Amish Tripathi said, "Storytelling has always evolved with the times, and this is an exciting new frontier for me. The idea of using AI to expand how we engage with stories, making them more immersive and accessible, is something I’m very excited about. Collective Artists Network is a great partner and Vijay understands both the depth of our cultural heritage and the demands of modern audiences, which makes him the perfect architect for this journey. Together, we’re reimagining how these rich and deep cultural stories can be experienced."

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, added, "At Collective, we’ve always believed that the future of storytelling lies at the intersection of culture and technology. With Amish, we have a storyteller who has already transformed how young India engages with our epics and puranas. This collaboration allows us to take that vision further, building a scalable, immersive content universe that brings core Indian history and philosophy into mainstream digital consumption in a way that is both meaningful and compelling."

This launch is part of Collective Artists Network’s broader strategy to build culturally anchored content ecosystems that resonate deeply with audiences while leveraging emerging technologies to scale storytelling formats.

The AI avatar and content slate are set to roll out across digital platforms starting May 2026.

Also Read: Collective Artists Network expands leadership in talent management; Fiona D’Souza, Jinal Jhaveri, Arjun Banerjee take key roles

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