Actor Kiara Advani has dismissed recent reports suggesting that she had raised concerns about certain intimate scenes in her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The clarification comes after a report claimed that the actor had approached the film’s team requesting changes following the final cut.

Kiara Advani DENIES requesting Toxic makers to tone down bold scenes with Yash

On May 4, 2026, Kiara addressed the speculation through her social media. Sharing a screenshot of the article on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Absolute nonsense,” making her stance clear and rejecting the claims.

The report had suggested that Kiara, who stars alongside Yash in the film, had second thoughts about a bold romantic sequence after seeing the final output. It further alleged that she had reached out to the makers, including director Geetu Mohandas, seeking to tone down the scenes. However, Kiara’s response indicates that she does not agree with the version of events being circulated.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has been one of the most talked-about projects in recent months, largely due to its scale and the collaboration between Yash and Geetu Mohandas. The film was earlier scheduled for release on June 4, after avoiding a box office clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had been eyeing a March 19 release window.

However, the makers later confirmed that the film’s release has been postponed, though a new date is yet to be officially announced. The delay has added to the ongoing buzz surrounding the project.

Also Read: Kiara Advani embraces her ‘mom era’ during her beach vacay with Sidharth Malhotra and baby Saraayah; photos are pure bliss

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.