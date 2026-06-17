Christopher Nolan to attend FIRST-EVER India premiere of The Odyssey in Mumbai

To celebrate the global theatrical debut of his new mythic action epic, The Odyssey, Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is set to arrive in Mumbai this July, accompanied by film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Academy Award®-winning producer Emma Thomas. The Odyssey will be the first Christopher Nolan film ever to premiere in India.

Christopher Nolan to attend FIRST-EVER India premiere of The Odyssey in Mumbai

The filmmakers and Universal Pictures International have designated Mumbai as an official stop on The Odyssey's global premiere tour, placing Mumbai alongside London, Paris and New York. The Odyssey arrives in theaters worldwide July 17.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX® cameras. The India premiere will be held at PVR Icon IMAX®: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.

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The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron, and is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy.

Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey brings Homer’s foundational saga of Odysseus's decade-long voyage home after the fall of Troy to IMAX® screens worldwide. The film’s Mumbai premiere marks one of the most significant Hollywood visits ever staged in India.

Advance Tickets for The Odyssey in IMAX® are already on sale in cinemas across India.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey IMAX tickets touch Rs. 3000 in Pune; Delhi’s Paras keeps it LOWEST at just Rs. 370

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