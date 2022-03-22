comscore

Christina Ricci officially returns to the Addams Family in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series Wednesday

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the iconic 1990s franchise The Addams Family, is making her way back to the Addams Family universe. The actress has been added as a series regular in Netflix’s live-action Wednesday series from Tim Burton.

As Deadline reports, details about Ricci’s role are being kept under wraps but it has been revealed that she plays an exciting new character and not an older version of Wednesday. Ricci was brought in following Thora Birch’s exit amid production for personal reasons. She is playing a new character, who is similar to the one originally played by Birch and will replace it on the show. Ricci quietly has been working on Wednesday for weeks; filming on the MGM-produced series is slated to wrap in Romania at the end of the month.

The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton, stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. The eight-episode series is described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery”. Additionally, Ricci stars alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

Wednesday hails from Netflix and MGM/UA. Al Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman.

Christina Ricci previously portrayed Wednesday in 1991’s The Addams Family as well as its sequel Addams Family Values. She currently stars as a grown-up Misty in Showtime’s breakout hit Yellowjackets, which has been renewed for Season 2. Her recent credits also include Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything and The Matrix: Resurrections.

