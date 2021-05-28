Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.05.2021 | 9:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Child Protection Organization seeks FIR against Bombay Begums team

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought the intervention of Maharashtra’s Home Secretary to register an FIR against the makers of the Netflix series Bombay Begums. The NCPCR claims the series “normalizes minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse”.  The NCPCR’s allegation has put Netflix on ‘dread’ alert.

Child Protection Organization seeks FIR against Bombay Begums team

One actor from the series who spoke on condition of anonymity says, “We have a standing gag order. No one from the cast or crew is allowed to speak about this. But I don’t see how the series normalizes casual sex and drug abuse. The youngest protagonist is at that age when she is curious about various experiences. Her journey is the journey of many teenagers in the cities. To show the dark side of a lifestyle doesn’t mean we are normalizing or legitimizing it.”

With the NCPCR breathing down the Maharashtra government’s neck the series’ makers may have to edit out some scenes featuring the 14-year old actress Aadhya Anand.

Luckily for the team this is not a religious or a political but a moral issue.

Also Read: NCPCR demands Netflix show Bombay Begums be banned

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu renders support to NGOs for…

Shooter dadi Chandro Tomar succumbs to…

SCOOP: After Mithali Raj, Taapsee Pannu to…

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer…

Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at the recent…

IT Department finds discrepancies of income…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification