After a long wait, the internationally acclaimed and deeply cherished film Chidiya is finally ready to spread its wings once again. Following its limited theatrical release on 30th May 2025, the film will now be available on Rent on Amazon this Children’s Day, bringing its tender story of dreams and innocence to a wider audience.

Chidiya begins digital journey; now available on rent on Prime Video

Directed by Mehran Amrohi and produced by Smiley Films LLP, Chidiya stars Amruta Subhash and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles, alongside talented child actors Swar Kamble and Ayush Pathak. The film also features powerful performances by Inaamul Haq and Brijendra Kala, adding depth and authenticity to its world. The soulful music is composed by Shailendra Barve, with lyrics penned by Jitendra Joshi and Mehran Amrohi, while the film’s evocative visuals are beautifully captured through the lens of ace cinematographer Vikas Joshi.

Since its festival journey began, Chidiya has quietly earned admiration from audiences and critics around the world. The film was showcased at several international festivals, where it was lauded for its tender storytelling, evocative visuals, and deeply human performances. Reviewers praised Chidiya for capturing the innocence of childhood with rare authenticity and emotional clarity. Its universal themes of resilience and imagination transcended language and geography, making it a beloved gem among audiences. The affection it received, now finds a homecoming moment as Chidiya reaches digital viewers in India and beyond.

Chidiya unfolds in the heart of Mumbai, inside the narrow lanes and close-knit rooms of a humble chawl, where two young brothers — Shanu and Bua — learn to dream beyond their walls. Their discovery of cinema becomes a catalyst for transformation, pushing them to turn a forgotten junkyard into a badminton court. Through small joys and shared struggles, Chidiya becomes a celebration of community, creativity, and childhood resilience. At its heart lies a simple truth — that magic often hides in the mundane, and sometimes, even the smallest wings can carry the biggest dreams.

For everyone involved, Chidiya has been more than just a film — it’s been a labour of love. From its first festival screening to this digital release, the journey reflects the same perseverance the film celebrates. Each person behind Chidiya carried the story with quiet pride, waiting for this moment when it could finally meet the audience it was meant for.

Writer and Director Mehran Amrohi reflected on the long journey the film has taken to reach audiences worldwide: “It feels like life has come full circle for Chidiya. We made this film with so much love, never knowing how far it would travel. Today, knowing that people across the country can finally watch it makes me incredibly happy. It’s like sharing a part of our hearts with a much bigger family.”

Vinay Pathak, who plays a key role in the film, shared his fondness for the project: “Chidiya remains one of the most special experiences of my career. The honesty of its story and the simplicity of its world touched something pure in all of us. I believe this is the kind of film that quietly stays with you.”

Amruta Subhash, whose performance adds emotional gravity to the story, connected her personal sentiment to the film’s theme: “My bond with Chidiya feels like a mother’s bond with her children in the story — protective, hopeful, and deeply emotional. We poured our hearts into it, and I’ve always wished for Chidiya to get the love it truly deserves. This digital release feels like a second chance for that wish to come true.”

Producer Faqhrul Husaini of Smiley Films LLP emphasized the film’s renewed reach: “During its theatrical run, many people in smaller towns couldn’t watch Chidiya due to limited screenings. With its OTT release, we’re ensuring that meaningful cinema like this reaches every corner — to those who value heartfelt storytelling and real performances.”

For audiences who missed its theatrical run, Chidiya now arrives on Rent on Amazon as a film that speaks to the dreamer in everyone. It’s a story about finding courage in small beginnings and joy in the act of creation — a reminder that even in the most ordinary settings, extraordinary dreams can take flight.

