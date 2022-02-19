MGM has acquired the rights for English remake of Nora Fingscheidt’s 2019 German drama film System Crasher, with Channing Tatum officially on board to lead and produce the film. According to Deadline, Channing Tatum will star and Free Association will produce along with The Picture Company. The remake will be set in the U.S. and look to also shine a light on childhood trauma, and healing.

The feature project is produced by Channing Tatum alongside his Free Association partners Reid Carolin & Peter Kiernan, with Michael Parets overseeing. Alex Heineman & Andrew Rona are also co-producing via The Picture Company. Original film’s writer-director Nora Fingscheidt will be serving as executive producer on the remake along with Peter Hartwig, Jonas and Jakob Weydemann, who also produced the original.

Garret Levitz of Free Association will pen the script. No director is yet attached for the new feature project.

The original acclaimed German film follows the story of a young girl with a traumatic past who is constantly moving from one foster home to another because of her aggressive behavior, therefore labeled a “system crasher”. She then finds her life changing when she forms an unlikely bond with her caring but tough anger-management coach who helps her find peace by reconnecting her with nature and also nurturing her passion for boxing. The 2019 film became a commercial hit throughout Europe and won several German Film Awards including Best Picture.

The upcoming project is the third film as part of MGM’s overall deal with Free Association, which also includes recently released film Dog starring and co-directed by Channing Tatum, as well as the upcoming Pussy Island that stars Channing Tatum with Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut. Channing Tatum will star next in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock.

