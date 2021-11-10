Universal Pictures has acquired an untitled original pitch from American screenwriter-director George Nolfi, from the headlines fact-based drama about the Afghanistan evacuation. Magic Mike star Channing Tatum and Inception fame Tom Hardy are attached to star in the feature.

According to Deadline, the story is based on recently reported true stories, this one focusing on three former Special Forces team members who jump back into the fray alongside their Afghan counterparts to rescue families and allies left behind amid the rapid fall of Afghanistan last August.

Senior Vice President of Production Ryan Jones will oversee the project on behalf of Universal. Jules Daly, Tatum and Hardy will produce. Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association are also set to produce. Nolfi will also be the executive producer. Known for The Bourne Ultimatum Writer Nolfi last wrote and directed The Banker for Apple TV+ last year.

On the work front, Tatum was last seen in 2021 film Free Guy as Revenjamin Buttons and is set to star next in Dog, which he co-directed with Reid Carolin, and opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City.

Tom Hardy, on the other hand, is coming off the hit sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring opposite Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams. Let There Be Carnage, which was a sequel to 2018s Venom, ravaged box offices when it burst into theaters in October. Hardy has recently wrapped Havoc, the Gareth Evans-directed Netflix thriller. Hardy is also set to star in Mad Max: The Wasteland and Furiosa.

