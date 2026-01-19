Hungama Digital Media Entertainment joins hands with independent rapper Muhfaad to scale his music to global reach

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment has announced a strategic distribution partnership with independent rapper and music producer Muhfaad, marking another step in the platform’s growing engagement with India’s hip-hop and independent music ecosystem. The collaboration aims to scale Muhfaad’s music to a global audience while preserving his creative autonomy.

As part of the association, Hungama will manage the global digital distribution and monetisation of Muhfaad’s existing catalogue along with his upcoming releases across major audio and video streaming platforms. The partnership is expected to focus on structured release strategies, improved discoverability, and sustained audience engagement, allowing the artist to broaden his international footprint.

Muhfaad has steadily built a reputation in the independent music space for his direct lyricism and narrative-driven approach. Known for working across Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Haryanvi, his music reflects a personal and grounded sensibility that has resonated with a digitally native audience. The partnership aligns with Hungama’s broader intent to support artist-led voices without imposing rigid commercial templates.

Commenting on the partnership, Anuj Bajpai, COO, Hungama, said, “The collaboration reflects Hungama’s commitment to empowering authentic, artist-led voices.”

Muhfaad added, “This partnership gives me the right platform to scale my music globally while staying true to my sound and my listeners. I’m excited to build the next phase of my journey with Hungama.”

For Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, the tie-up reinforces its position as a facilitator in India’s evolving independent music landscape. As hip-hop continues to find wider acceptance across domestic and international markets, such partnerships highlight a shift toward sustainable, artist-first distribution models that prioritise originality and long-term audience building.

