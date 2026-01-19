TIPS Music Ltd, formerly known as Tips Industries Ltd, has reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of FY26, with revenue from operations rising 21% year-on-year to Rs 94.3 crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 58.7 crores, marking a 33% increase compared to Rs 44.2 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Operating EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 74.5 crores, up 34% year-on-year, while EBITDA margins improved to 79%, reflecting continued operational efficiency.

During the quarter, TIPS Music released 108 songs, including 70 film tracks and 38 non-film tracks. Among the releases, songs such as ‘Sheher Ghumawa’ and ‘Halki Halki Nami’ emerged as notable performers. The label also reported steady growth across digital platforms, with its cumulative YouTube subscriber base reaching 145.3 million by the end of Q3 FY26.

The company’s music catalogue continued to perform strongly on social media platforms as well. Tracks like ‘Soldier Soldier Meethi Baatein’ and ‘Tere Liye’ recorded billions of views on Instagram during the quarter, underlining the enduring appeal of its legacy catalogue alongside newer releases. TIPS Music also announced a broadcast partnership with B4U TV to expand the reach of its content among television audiences globally.

In a move to reward shareholders, the Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, amounting to a payout of Rs 63.91 crores for the quarter. This takes the total dividend payout for the nine months ended December 2025 to Rs 166.18 crores.

Commenting on the results, Chairman and Managing Director Kumar Taurani said that the company’s Q3 performance reflected sustained growth across revenue and profitability, adding that the dividend payout aligns with the company’s commitment to return 100% of the previous year’s PAT to shareholders.

Founded in 1988 by the Taurani brothers, TIPS Music remains one of India’s leading publicly listed music labels, with a catalogue spanning over three decades and a growing presence across film, non-film, and regional music markets.

