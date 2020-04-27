Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.04.2020 | 2:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 release dates delayed

Since showbiz has taken a huge hit amid coronavirus pandemic, many films have been postponed! Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed to December 2020 from June release! Now, two more of his movies have been delayed.

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 release dates delayed

It's been confirmed that Paramount Pictures has delayed Mission: Impossible 7 and will now release on November 19, 2021, originally scheduled for July 21, 2021. The follow up Mission: Impossible 8 will open on November 4, 2022, which was originally supposed to release on August 5, 2022.

"Like nearly all movies currently in production, “Mission: Impossible 7” halted shooting due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cruise had been about to start filming in Venice, Italy — an area hit hard by the virus’ outbreak — when the studio pumped the breaks in late February. With filming indefinitely paused, the latest tentpole in the spy series likely wouldn’t have been completed in time for its original release," Variety revealed.

Christopher McQuarrie will helm the next two installments of Mission: Impossible. He previously directed 2015’s Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson says he lost the role of Jack Reacher to Tom Cruise

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar apologises profusely for showing…

Priyamani says there is no point in doing…

Ajay Devgn releases song ‘Thahar Ja’ that…

Cinema halls start planning on safety…

Police complaint filed against Kangana…

Vicky Kaushal dismisses rumours of breaking…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification