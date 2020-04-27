Since showbiz has taken a huge hit amid coronavirus pandemic, many films have been postponed! Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed to December 2020 from June release! Now, two more of his movies have been delayed.

It's been confirmed that Paramount Pictures has delayed Mission: Impossible 7 and will now release on November 19, 2021, originally scheduled for July 21, 2021. The follow up Mission: Impossible 8 will open on November 4, 2022, which was originally supposed to release on August 5, 2022.

"Like nearly all movies currently in production, “Mission: Impossible 7” halted shooting due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cruise had been about to start filming in Venice, Italy — an area hit hard by the virus’ outbreak — when the studio pumped the breaks in late February. With filming indefinitely paused, the latest tentpole in the spy series likely wouldn’t have been completed in time for its original release," Variety revealed.

Christopher McQuarrie will helm the next two installments of Mission: Impossible. He previously directed 2015’s Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout.

