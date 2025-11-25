Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Austrian hotelier and entrepreneur Peter Haag, as reported by ANI. She approached a Mumbai court under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, accusing Haag of domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation. Following her petition, the court issued a formal notice to Haag. Further details regarding the allegations and the next hearings are awaited.

Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: Report

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag married in 2011 in Austria. The couple welcomed twin sons in March 2012, marking a happy chapter in their marriage. In 2017, they became parents to another set of twin boys, but the family suffered a heartbreaking loss when one of the infants passed away due to a hypoplastic heart condition. Celina, known for films such as No Entry, Golmaal Returns, Thank You, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, has mostly stayed away from the public eye in recent years, making headlines only during significant personal moments.

This domestic violence case comes shortly after another legal step taken by the actress. Last month, Celina approached a Delhi court seeking intervention regarding her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly. She alleged that he had been “illegally abducted and detained” in the United Arab Emirates, where he has lived since 2016.

Vikrant Jaitly was associated with the MATITI Group, a company engaged in consultancy, trading, and risk management services. Celina claimed that the Ministry of External Affairs had been unable to provide basic information about his condition, legal status, or well-being since his reported detention in September 2024. The Delhi court later directed authorities to ensure that the family could contact him and facilitate communication between Vikrant, Celina, and his wife.

These back-to-back legal developments have placed Celina and her family in the spotlight as they navigate ongoing personal and legal challenges.

