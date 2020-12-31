Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.12.2020 | 5:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

“I cannot contain my excitement”, says Manoj Tiwari on being blessed with a baby girl again

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Bhojpuri star and politician Manoj Tiwari and his wife were blessed with a baby girl on 31 December. The proud father could barely contain his joy, “I wanted a sister for my daughter Rhiti. And my wish has been granted. It’s been a while since I got to play Daddy. I cannot contain my excitement.”

“I cannot contain my excitement”, says Manoj Tiwari on being blessed with a baby girl again

Manoj’s elder daughter Rhiti is an aspiring singer. Manoj too sings well and has rendered many chartbusters in the Bhojpuri language. “Let’s see if my little baby girl also has musical tendencies,” Manoj has his fingers crossed.

2021 seems to be a year of baby boom. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma are expecting a baby any day now. And if sources to be believed Pariyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone are also planning to extend their family.

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yoodlee Films to make a biopic on late music…

Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby…

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s…

Ishaan Khatter and Tripti Dimri to star in…

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bring in…

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI gives an…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification