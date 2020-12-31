Bhojpuri star and politician Manoj Tiwari and his wife were blessed with a baby girl on 31 December. The proud father could barely contain his joy, “I wanted a sister for my daughter Rhiti. And my wish has been granted. It’s been a while since I got to play Daddy. I cannot contain my excitement.”

Manoj’s elder daughter Rhiti is an aspiring singer. Manoj too sings well and has rendered many chartbusters in the Bhojpuri language. “Let’s see if my little baby girl also has musical tendencies,” Manoj has his fingers crossed.

2021 seems to be a year of baby boom. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma are expecting a baby any day now. And if sources to be believed Pariyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone are also planning to extend their family.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

