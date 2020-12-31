Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 8 fame Gautam Gulati tests positive for COVID-19; quarantines in UK

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The COVID-19 pandemic made the year 2020 a disaster. Millions of people contracted the deadly virus. Several Bollywood celebrities, too, tested positive for the virus in recent times. Now, actor Gautam Gulati who is well known for his stint in Bigg Boss 8 has tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine in the UK.

Coronavirus, Coronavirus Disease, Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid-19, India Fights Corona,War Against Virus,Corona Virus,Corona

Gautam took to Instagram to share a picture hinting at him being in quarantine. In the picture, the actor is lying in the bed and giving a glimpse of the outside from his window "COVID-19 sucks," he wrote in the post. The actor mentioned the location as London. UK has been the hub of the fast spreading new strain of coronavirus.


Meanwhile, Gautam Gulati will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge host Gautam Gulati slams Shehnaaz Gill for not respecting contestants

