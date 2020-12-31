The COVID-19 pandemic made the year 2020 a disaster. Millions of people contracted the deadly virus. Several Bollywood celebrities, too, tested positive for the virus in recent times. Now, actor Gautam Gulati who is well known for his stint in Bigg Boss 8 has tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine in the UK.

Gautam took to Instagram to share a picture hinting at him being in quarantine. In the picture, the actor is lying in the bed and giving a glimpse of the outside from his window "COVID-19 sucks," he wrote in the post. The actor mentioned the location as London. UK has been the hub of the fast spreading new strain of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@welcometogauthamcity)



Meanwhile, Gautam Gulati will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

