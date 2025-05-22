EXCLUSIVE: Sanam Teri Kasam director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru to introduce a 20-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl in their upcoming tragic musical love saga; one of the debutants is a star kid

The director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are on a roll. The year 2025 began on a rocking note for them after the surprise blockbuster success of the re-release of their 2016 cult film, Sanam Teri Kasam, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. In April, they happily celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 2005 romantic war drama, Lucky – No Time For Love, starring Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal. And now, they are working hard on the pre-production of their upcoming film. Bollywood Hungama has learned some fascinating stuff about their next and what one can expect from it.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “After launching Sneha Ullal in Lucky – No Time For Love and introducing talented Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane to Indian cinema, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are now all set to introduce a fresh young pair. They have locked a 20-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl. Though the makers are tight-lipped and refuse to divulge any info, it has been learned that one of the debutants is a star kid.”

The source further said, “It’s a youthful musical and focuses on the magic of the first love and the lasting ache of heartbreak. The visionary duo of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are aware of the benchmark that they have set with Sanam Teri Kasam. They are determined to offer a love story this time, which is even more tender and even more tragic.”

The source continued, “Both the directors are doing a recce in Uttarakhand. They are known for visually stunning films and are locking locations in the Himalayan state, which are unexplored and at the same time, go in sync with their film. They are also simultaneously working on the music. All their films have had soulful melodies and this one won’t be any exception. Once everything is locked, the makers plan to announce the film in a grand manner and also unveil the debutant star cast.”

