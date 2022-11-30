BTS and BigHit Music donated over Rs. 36.4 crores for about five years through the Love Myself campaign.

South Korean group BTS and its agency Big Hit Music have donated a total of 5.9 billion won (over Rs. 36.4 crores) for about five years through the Love Myself campaign.

BTS and BigHit Music mark 5 years of ‘Love Myself’ campaign with Unicef; watch video

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the donations were part of Unicef's Love Myself campaign which is a jointly staged campaign by BTS and Unicef in bid to end neglect and violence toward children around the world and promote self-love and well-being.

To mark the five years of the campaign, the organization released a video on its official YouTube account, featuring all seven members of the supergroup. "We are so glad and proud that many people think about the campaign in their daily lives, but there are still people around the world that don't know how to love themselves," said BTS in the video.

"As we reach the end of this year, I hope people think if they have sufficiently loved themselves and if they were kind to those around them. We hope that people continue to support the campaign so that we can continue to generate positive energy to more people."

Love Myself is a campaign to protect children and adolescents around the world from violence. UNICEF Korea Committee, BTS, and Big Hit Music initiated the social contribution agreement in November 2017.

Also Read: 9 LOONA members file for injunctions to suspend contracts with BlockBerryCreative; agency denies reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.