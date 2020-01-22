Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.01.2020 | 2:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

BTS announces Map Of The Soul tour, starting in Seoul in April 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
BTS announces Map Of The Soul tour, starting in Seoul in April 2020

It’s happening, BTS ARMY. Amid speculations and clues around several big cities about their tour, South Korean septet BTS have finally announced the dates for Map Of The Soul Tour. After making an announcement in December 2019 about April 2020 tour, the dates were released on Wednesday morning by their agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

On January 21, 2020, BTS announced that they will kick off the tour with Seoul starting on April 11. This will be followed by several stops in America and Canada including Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Toronto, and Chicago. They have also announced Asia dates including Osaka, Tokyo, and Saitama. Other stops include London, Berlin, Barcelona.

Currently, June 13 and 14 dates have been left with a question mark. Fans are speculating that they’ll either announce another tour stop or it might be for the BTS Festa show. It is also being reported that going further, more dates will be announced.

BTS, that consists of seven members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will be releasing their fourth LP ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ on February 21, 2020.

ALSO READ: Halsey says why she resonated with BTS rapper Suga to collaborate with him on her album Manic

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham to sport four…

Shweta Basu Prasad opens up about her…

Sooraj Barjatya reveals that Salman Khan has…

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann…

Kangana Ranaut says Deepika Padukone’s Tik…

Aamir Khan says he does not bother about…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification