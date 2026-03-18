The makers of Dhurandhar The Revenge have issued an official statement addressing the disruption in show timings across languages on the film’s release day, March 18, 2026.

Dhurandhar The Revenge makers issue statement amid show delays across languages: “We truly apologise for the inconvenience”

The film opened to strong demand nationwide, with most shows witnessing heavy advance bookings and several theatres reporting houseful boards for the evening screenings. However, a section of audiences faced inconvenience as certain shows, particularly in regional languages, were either delayed or cancelled.

Responding to the situation, the production team acknowledged the issue and clarified the revised rollout plan. In their statement, they said, “Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning.”

The makers also addressed concerns of ticket-holders whose shows were impacted. They added that audiences who had booked tickets for the affected dubbed versions would have the option of either a refund or watching the Hindi version with subtitles.

Apologising for the inconvenience, the team said, “Dhurandhar is not just a film for us, it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language.”

The statement concluded with an expression of gratitude towards audiences, acknowledging the overwhelming response and assuring viewers that the team is eager to present the film as intended.

Interestingly, a similar situation had unfolded during the release of the first installment of the franchise, which also saw a few show disruptions despite high demand.

Also Read: Rs. 2000 CRORE STAR loading: After Dhurandhar The Revenge, Ranveer Singh to be ONLY actor of his generation with two BACK-TO-BACK Rs. 1000 cr grossers: “It’s a very enviable position to be in, especially when your contemporaries are nowhere around you”

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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