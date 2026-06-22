The Nampally Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case connected to the premiere screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad in December 2024. Actor Allu Arjun, who had been directed to appear before the court in person, attended the proceedings virtually after obtaining permission from the court. The matter has now been posted for July 6 after all the accused named in the chargesheet did not appear before the court.

Allu Arjun appears virtually in Sandhya Theatre stampede case; hearing adjourned to July 6

Allu Arjun seeks permission for virtual appearance

The court had earlier issued summons to all 23 accused named in the case, including Allu Arjun, who has been listed by the police as Accused No. 11 (A11).

According to his legal team, the actor requested permission to appear through video conferencing as he is currently shooting for a film in Mumbai. Confirming the development, his lawyers told ANI, “He will appear virtually before the Nampally Court after the court issued a summons requiring him to appear in person today. Allu Arjun had sought permission, citing his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai.”

Hearing deferred due to absence of some accused

Advocate Bhanu Chander, representing the Sandhya Theatre management, spoke to the media outside the court and explained why the proceedings could not move forward. “I am here to represent in crime number 376 of 2024 in PRC (Preliminary Related Case) 260 of 2026 from A1 to A10 (the theatre management and partners). Today is the appearance before the Magistrate at Nampally to file a committal bond,” he said.

Providing an update on the court proceedings, Chander added, “But out of the 23 members (total accused listed in the police chargesheet), 21 or 22 have appeared; one or two are absent. That’s the reason it is posted for July 6 for the next steps for the registration of the SC sessions case. For the next hearing, all 23 members together should appear before the court.”

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to July 6.

Background of the Sandhya Theatre Stampede

The case stems from a tragic incident that occurred on December 4, 2024, during a special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. Allu Arjun, members of his family and the film's team had attended the event. A large crowd gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor. As the crowd surged forward, a stampede-like situation developed. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, lost her life in the incident, while her eight-year-old son, Sritej, sustained serious injuries and required hospitalization.

Also read: Allu Arjun pens a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to dad Allu Aravind: “He has given me almost everything in life”

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