Last Updated 26.08.2019 | 9:15 PM IST

BREAKING! Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb to now release on Eid 2020 in place of Salman Khan’s Inshallah

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar is taking over Eid 2020. The actor is set to bring his highly anticipated film Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani and Raghava Lawrence on May 22, 2020. The film, which was earlier supposed to release on June 5, will now be taking over the biggest holiday of the year Eid. The announcement was made on Monday, August 25.

BREAKING! Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb to now release on Eid 2020

Earlier, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were supposed to release Inshallah on Eid 2020. Due to unknown circumstances, the film has been shelved. Meanwhile, Salman has assured his fans that he will indeed come on Eid, next year.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. The film was helmed by Raghava Lawrence, who is now also directing the Hindi version as well. Fox Star Studios presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House, Laxmmi Bomb, which revolves around a cowardly man named Raghava who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman. This woman wants to take revenge against the ones who destroyed her life.

Besides this film, Akshay Kumar has two releases this year – Housefull 4 during Diwali and Good News during Christmas.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani strike a pose on a jetty while shooting for Laxmmi Bomb

More Pages: Laxmmi Bomb Box Office Collection

