Petitioners urge High Court to mandate disclaimer and frame stricter guidelines for film titles to prevent alleged defamation of states and communities.

A new Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Kerala High Court challenging the title and release of the recently released film The Kerala Story 2. The petition, submitted on March 3 by a retired social science teacher and a practicing lawyer, calls for the removal of the word “Kerala” from the film’s title, arguing that it unfairly associates the State with sensitive and controversial themes.

According to the plea, the petitioners contend that the film’s title and subject matter risk portraying Kerala in a negative light. They have alleged that the narrative reportedly depicts the State as a centre for forced religious conversions, a portrayal they believe could damage its social and cultural image.

PIL targets The Kerala Story 2, seeks removal of ‘Kerala’ from title amid communal concerns

The petition also references an ongoing legal tussle involving the filmmakers. It notes that the producers have approached a Division Bench of the High Court challenging a recent interim order issued by a Single Bench, which had temporarily stayed the film’s release. The stay, the plea points out, was granted at a stage when the film was allegedly yet to be uploaded or publicly screened.

Beyond concerns over the State’s image, the petitioners have flagged the potential social repercussions of the film’s content. They argue that the narrative, as understood from available material, may foster hostility against members of the Muslim community in Kerala. The plea suggests that such a portrayal could disturb communal harmony and deepen existing sensitivities.

In addition to seeking changes to the title, the petitioners have requested judicial intervention to ensure that the film, if released, carries a clear disclaimer stating that the story is entirely fictional. They have urged the court to direct the Central Government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to mandate such a disclaimer to prevent audiences from interpreting the narrative as factual.

The PIL further calls for broader regulatory reforms. Specifically, it seeks directions to the Centre and the CBFC to frame comprehensive guidelines governing film titles and taglines. According to the plea, such norms should ensure that no cinematic work denigrates or maligns any State, region, caste, or religion through its branding or promotional material.

The matter is expected to come up for consideration before the High Court in the coming days, adding another chapter to the ongoing debate around creative freedom, censorship, and the responsibility of filmmakers in handling sensitive socio-political themes.

