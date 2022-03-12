The most unexpected success story of 2021 was the box office performance of the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01. It was released on December 17, 2021, with minimal promotions and hype. However, thanks to great word of mouth, it became a huge hit, earning a place in the Rs. 100 crore club, despite the competition from ’83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

BREAKING: Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01’s Hindi version to premiere on TV on March 20; to CLASH with 83’s world TV premiere

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that this Allu Arjun-starrer would premiere on television in March. During an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama in January 2022, Manish Shah, of Goldmines Telefilms, who released the film in Hindi, had said, “It’ll either premiere on March 20 or 27.”

On Saturday, March 12, the makers announced that Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 would have the much-awaited satellite premiere on Sunday, March 20. The action entertainer will be aired on Dhinchak TV, a channel owned by Manish Shah, at 8:00 pm.

What’s interesting is that on the same day, ’83, starring Ranveer Singh, will also have its world television premiere. The sports period flick, directed by Kabir Khan, will be available on Star Gold and just like Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01, it’ll also be aired at 8:00 pm. Both the films had a tough fight at the ticket window as ’83 released a week after Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01, on December 24. Incidentally, the collections of both the films were around Rs. 108 crore. Yet, ’83 was declared a Flop due to its insane costs.

With Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 winning the theatrical round from ’83, it now remains to be seen if it also manages to steal the thunder from the sports film on television. Manish Shah, during our interaction with Bollywood Hungama had confidently predicted that the television premiere of the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 “will all break all records. My target is to break the television viewership records of Laxmii (2020). It is the most viewed film of 2021-22.”

With Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 now clashing with ’83 on the small screen, it remains to be seen whether Manish Shah’s dream does get fulfilled.

Bollywood Hungama contacted Manish Shah and asked why he chose to premiere the blockbuster on television on March 20 instead of March 27. To which he replied, “The IPL begins on March 26. So, it’s common sense (to release the film on TV on March 20 instead). IPL ke waqt thodi koi premiere karega?”

About the clash with ’83, Manish Shah said, “Usse kya fark padta hai? May the best content win!”

