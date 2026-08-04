Malaika Arora has expanded her luxury car collection with the addition of a brand-new Mahindra Thar Roxx, a premium SUV priced at nearly Rs. 28 lakhs for its higher variants. A video of the actress taking delivery of the vehicle has surfaced on social media, capturing the special moment as she welcomed the SUV with a traditional puja ceremony outside her Mumbai residence.

Malaika Arora buys Mahindra Thar Roxx worth nearly Rs. 28 lakhs

The clip, which has been widely shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram, shows the Mahindra Thar Roxx arriving at Malaika's home. Surrounded by a small gathering, the actress is seen performing customary rituals before taking possession of the vehicle. The puja, a common practice followed during the purchase of new vehicles in India, is believed to seek blessings and protect against the evil eye before the vehicle is driven for the first time.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has emerged as one of the most sought-after SUVs in the country since its launch in 2024. Introduced as the five-door version of the iconic Thar, the model quickly gained popularity among buyers for combining the rugged appeal of the original SUV with improved practicality and passenger comfort.

Unlike the traditional three-door Thar, the Roxx offers more interior space, making it suitable for daily commuting while retaining its strong off-road capabilities. The SUV is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

According to Carblog India, the Thar Roxx is powered by either a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel engine. The higher diesel variants also come equipped with Mahindra's advanced 4x4 drivetrain and off-roading technologies such as Intelli-Turn, a feature designed to reduce the turning radius on challenging terrain.

With its blend of rugged performance, modern technology and everyday usability, the Mahindra Thar Roxx continues to remain a popular choice among SUV buyers and automobile enthusiasts alike.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the film Thama, where she made a special appearance in the song ‘Poison Baby’.

Also Read : International Yoga Day 2026: Bollywood actresses who are Yoga enthusiasts – From Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty to Alaya F

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