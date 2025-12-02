Bollywood’s iconic father–son team, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan, have made a noteworthy addition to their growing business footprint. Their company, HRX Digitech LLP, has acquired four commercial units worth Rs.10.90 crores in Andheri West, Mumbai. The deals were registered in November 2025, as per documents reviewed by Square Yards through the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The units are located in Yura Business Park Phase 2, a commercial hub in one of Mumbai’s busiest entertainment-linked neighbourhoods. Andheri West remains a magnet for production houses, media studios, and creative agencies — sectors that align closely with the Roshans’ long-established presence in the film industry. With excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, and the metro and railway networks, the area continues to attract major celebrity and corporate investments.

According to the documents, the first of the newly purchased commercial spaces is valued at Rs. 3.42 crores and spans a RERA carpet area of 79.15 sq. m. (roughly 852 sq. ft.), along with two car parking slots. Another unit, bought for Rs. 2.19 crores, offers a carpet area of 50.63 sq. m. (around 545 sq. ft.) and comes with one parking space. The purchases also reflect the requisite stamp duty and registration payments made for each transaction, including Rs. 20.54 lakh and Rs.13.14 lakh respectively for these two units, with Rs. 30,000 paid as registration charges on each.

The third acquisition, worth Rs. 3.39 crores, includes a carpet area of 78.50 sq. m. (around 845 sq. ft.) and one parking spot, accompanied by a stamp duty of Rs. 20.37 lakh and registration fees of Rs. 30,000. Meanwhile, the fourth commercial space is priced at Rs.1.90 crore and spans 43.94 sq. m. (approximately 473 sq. ft.), with one allocated parking slot. For this transaction, HRX Digitech LLP paid Rs.11.40 lakh as stamp duty and Rs.30,000 towards registration.

Rakesh Roshan, celebrated for directing hits like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and the Krrish franchise has maintained a strong entrepreneurial streak throughout his career. Hrithik Roshan, one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed and versatile actors with films like Jodhaa Akbar, War, and Krrish to his credit, has similarly expanded his interests beyond the screen.

Together, they helm HRX Digitech LLP — a media-tech and investment-focused venture that represents their vision for modern, digital-led businesses. The latest round of acquisitions highlights the duo’s continued commitment to diversifying into high-value commercial assets, further strengthening the Roshan family’s presence both within and outside the world of entertainment.

