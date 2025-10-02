Allu Arjun, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, has delivered several blockbusters and carved a special place in the hearts of audiences globally. Known for his powerful screen presence, versatile acting, and charming persona, he enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. He never misses an opportunity to connect with his fans and celebrate his success with them. On the joyous occasion of Dussehra, Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt wish, spreading happiness and prosperity.

Allu Arjun extends heartfelt Dussehra wishes for fans

Allu Arjun wished everyone, writing, “Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra filled with triumph, happiness, and prosperity #Happy Dussehra”

Allu Arjun has set new benchmarks of success with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film not only won the hearts of audiences across the nation but also created history at the box office, raking in an extraordinary Rs 800 crore in Hindi and over Rs 1800 crore worldwide. Riding high on this massive success, he is now preparing for his next big venture with celebrated director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22XA6. Allu Arjun has already begun an intense physical transformation under the guidance of international fitness coach Lloyd Stevens. Adding to the excitement, the film also stars Deepika Padukone.

