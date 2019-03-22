Breaking: Filmfare Awards questioned by Food & Drug Administration

For years the popular awards have been sponsored by flush-with-funds companies, some of them of dubious calibre. While earlier, no one questioned the ethics of awards being sponsored by allegedly cancerous products, this time Filmfare awards seems to have got itself into a spot.

A letter from the office of the Joint Commissioner, Food & Drug Administration addressed to the CEO/Organisers of the Filmfare Awards, asks why Vimal, known to produce gutkha and tobacco products which are banned in Maharashtra, is on-board as a sponsor for the Filmfare Awards this year.

The letter (of which we have a copy) asks the Filmfare awards for an explanation, failing which strict action will be taken.

A health-conscious superstar known for his patriotic cinema and clean image sees this notice as a “timely warning”. “For years these awards have been co-sponsored by pan masala and gutka makers. For me there is no difference between these and underworld funds. Both are illegal. Both kill. The awards should be ashamed to rely on dubious funds,” says this popular hero of the masses and adds jokingly, “Don’t quote me. They’ll never give me an award if you do.”

Also Read: Writer Jyoti Kapoor slams Filmfare Awards for removing her name from the writer’s list at the last minute