On January 18, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 would be attached to the prints of Border 2. We now bring to you another exciting piece of information about the sequel. It has come to light that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has been titled Dhurandhar The Revenge.

BREAKING: Dhurandhar sequel titled Dhurandhar The Revenge; teaser passed by the CBFC with ‘A’ certificate

Earlier today, on Monday, January 19, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the teaser of Dhurandhar’s sequel. The title of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is Dhurandhar The Revenge. The duration of the teaser is one minute plus. Interestingly, the teaser of Dhurandhar The Revenge has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate.

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama carried a statement of a source who said, “Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are nationalistic films, and the team at Jio Studios wants to capitalize on the wave of patriotic cinema. The new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one will be out digitally too, after a premiere on the big screen. For the beginners, it is a big screen exclusive.”

Dhurandhar also starred Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. It is directed by Aditya Dhar, produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios. The first part told the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates into a dreaded gang in Karachi, Pakistan and creates havoc. The sequel is expected to take this tale forward.

Dhurandhar had a slow start but picked up significantly through word of mouth. As of January 18, it has collected Rs. 879.75 crores and is thus the highest Hindi grosser of all time. Therefore, expectations are tremendous from Dhurandhar The Revenge and is expected to set the box office on fire. Incidentally, Dhurandhar The Revenge releases exactly two months from now, on March 19.

