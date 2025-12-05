In the post-pandemic era, the trend of having post-midnight shows has taken off in a huge way. Often, films that are doing exceptionally well and have a lot of demand are the ones that go for shows at 12:00 am, 1:00 am and so on. Sooryavanshi (2021) was the first one to take the initiative and then it was followed by hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Drishyam 2 (2022), Jawan (2023), Pathaan (2023), Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022), Oppenheimer (2023), Animal (2023), Stree 2 (2024), F1: The Movie (2025), Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle (2025), etc. And now, Dhurandhar has joined the coveted list.

BREAKING: Dhurandhar follows into the footsteps of Pathaan, Animal, Stree 2, Oppenheimer; post-midnight and 6:00 am shows added in Mumbai

As of 5:00 pm on December 5, 6 theatres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have added post-midnight and early morning shows of Dhurandhar on Saturday, December 6. Maxus Cinema Bhayandar takes the cake with as many as 8 shows between 12:00 am and 7:00 am, at 12:45 am, 1:35 am, 2:20 am, 3:05 am, 4:05 am, 4:50 am, 5:30 am and 6:15 am. Maxus’s Borivali property comes next as it’ll play 4 shows at the ungodly hour, at 12:55 am, 2:00 am, 5:00 am and 6:00 am. Metro Inox has added a show at 1:30 am while PVR Citi Mall and MovieMax Sion will have a show at 6:00 am and 6:50 am, respectively. Finally, those wanting to watch Dhurandhar in IMAX early in the morning can head to Eros Cinema, where a 6:00 am show has been incorporated.

And that’s not all. Inox Sky City Mall Borivali, Inox Malad, MovieTime Hub Goregaon, PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon, PVR The Capital Mall Nalasopara, PVR Sangam Andheri, PVR Market City Kurla, MovieMax Kanjurmarg, Inox Raghuleela Kandivali, PVR Odeon Ghatkopar, Inox Thakur Mall Dahisar, etc have shows at 11:59 pm or 11:55 pm on Friday. These shows are expected to start after 12:00 am and hence can also be counted in the post-midnight category.

