Bollywood Hungama created a stir in the industry by breaking the news that Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios have decided to release their next, Dhurandhar, in two parts. As expected, the news spread like wildfire. Now that the Aditya Dhar-directorial venture has released, it has become clear that Dhurandhar, starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun is indeed a two-part saga.

BREAKING: Dhurandhar ends with the promise of a sequel; to release on Eid, on March 19, 2026; clash with Toxic, Dhamaal 4

It has come to light that Dhurandhar’s first part is 3 hours and 34 minutes long; in other words, it has a run time of 214 minutes. The lengthy but engaging first part ends with the promise of the second part. And that’s not all. The end credit of the first part features glimpses from the second part. It gives an indication on how the story would move in the second part.

Also the makers have announced in the end credits that the sequel will release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, that is on Eid. Thus, it’ll clash with Toxic and Dhamaal 4.

Bollywood Hungama earlier exclusively also informed the readers that 2000 fans would assemble at the grand trailer launch of Dhurandhar at the iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. We were also the first ones to break the news that Dhurandhar has a run time of more than 3 hours and 30 minutes, which makes it one of the lengthiest films of Hindi cinema ever.

With Dhurandhar now revealed as a two-part epic, all eyes are on Eid 2026 to complete Aditya Dhar’s grand vision. After giving audiences a gripping 214-minute first chapter and a tantalizing peek into what lies ahead, the film has ensured that the wait for part two will be intense – and Bollywood Hungama will keep bringing you every exclusive update.

Also Read: Early morning drama: Dhurandhar releases across the country despite late delivery of content; Gaiety-Galaxy deadlock ends on release day

More Pages: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.