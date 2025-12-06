Next month, NTR Jr will be shooting rigorous action sequences almost through all of December at Ramoji Film City. These sequences are said to be far riskier and more heart-in-the-mouth than anything the superstar has attempted in any of his previous action films.

NTR Jr ditches body double, gears up for dangerous December nights on Dragon

This time, NTR is using no body double. A source close to the development reveals, “Tarak is very clear that the days of body doubles are over. Even Salman Khan, who has relied on duplicates for most of his stunts so far, is doing his own stunts in his new film. Every superstar is Tom Cruising now—and so is NTR.”

The plan is to shoot these stunt blocks for Prashanth Neel’s film (rumoured to be titled Dragon) for three weeks of night schedules throughout December. However, the timeline may get extended by another week depending on progress.

Interestingly, NTR has reportedly not informed his wife and children about the hazardous stunt work he will be undertaking next month.

