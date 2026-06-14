The next two weeks are expected to be exciting for the film industry, with two keenly-awaited films gearing up for release – Cocktail 2 and Welcome To The Jungle. The former, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to arrive in cinemas on Friday, June 19, and has already generated tremendous buzz due to its franchise value, chartbuster music, youthful appeal and fresh casting.

BREAKING: Cocktail 2 passed with ‘A’ certificate; marks Kriti Sanon’s FIRST adult-rated film and Rashmika Mandanna’s second after Animal

The advance booking of Cocktail 2 opened at the stroke of midnight on June 14 and it has now come to light that the romcom has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A’ certificate. Moreover, the film’s runtime is said to be 150 minutes. In other words, Cocktail 2 is 2 hours and 30 minutes long.

With this, Cocktail 2 becomes the first-ever adult-rated film of Kriti Sanon’s 12-year career. For Rashmika Mandanna, it marks her second ‘A’-rated Hindi film after the blockbuster Animal (2023). As for Shahid Kapoor, this is the fifth adult-rated film of his career after Kaminey (2009), Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019) and O'Romeo (2026). Interestingly, O'Romeo was also his last release, which means that for the first time in his career, Shahid will have two consecutive adult-rated films.

Cocktail's first part, which released in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and debutante Diana Penty. Like Cocktail 2, it was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. However, unlike the sequel, the first installment had received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. It had a runtime of 146 minutes, and hence, it was four minutes shorter than Cocktail 2.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor opens up about his role in Cocktail 2: “After very long I’m playing an extremely likeable, warm and endearing character”

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

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