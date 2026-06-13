The makers of the 26/11-inspired drama have introduced a special ticketing initiative as the film continues its run in cinemas across India.

The makers of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, headlined by actor and parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut, have announced a Buy 1 Get 1 Free ticket offer for audiences across India. The special scheme is currently available through BookMyShow, with moviegoers required to use the code “Bharat” while booking their tickets.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata rolls out Buy 1 Get 1 Ticket offer nationwide

The announcement comes shortly after the film’s theatrical release on June 12. Sharing the update, the makers stated that the offer has been introduced to encourage more families and audiences to experience the film on the big screen.

Directed against the backdrop of one of India’s darkest chapters, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata draws inspiration from real-life events that unfolded during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rather than focusing solely on the attacks themselves, the film shines a spotlight on the courage displayed by doctors, nurses, and hospital staff at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital, who continued to protect and care for patients despite the life-threatening circumstances around them.

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At the heart of the story is the extraordinary bravery of healthcare workers, including nurse Anjali Kulthe, whose actions reportedly helped save nearly 20 pregnant women during the crisis. Through its narrative, the film attempts to highlight the sacrifices, resilience, and dedication of medical professionals who became unsung heroes during the tragic events.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Together, they portray characters inspired by individuals whose contributions often remain overlooked despite their crucial role during times of crisis.

The film has also received support from a few state governments, with reports stating that Delhi and Rajasthan have granted it tax-free status, potentially making it more accessible to audiences in those regions.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is being distributed nationwide by Pen Marudhar.

With the newly introduced Buy 1 Get 1 offer now in place, the makers are hoping to attract a broader audience to a story that seeks to honour the courage and humanity displayed by healthcare workers during one of the most challenging moments in the nation’s history.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls nursing the “most sexualised profession”; says nurses deserve greater respect

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