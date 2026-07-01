BREAKING: Baby Do Die Do follows in the footsteps of Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle; to have paid previews on July 2

The paid preview trend has significantly picked up for Bollywood this year. It began with Dhurandhar The Revenge, which did record business in the previews. This was followed by Bhooth Bangla. The other Akshay Kumar release, Welcome To The Jungle, also had paid previews; both films earned well in the pre-release screenings. And now, the next film to follow suit is Baby Do Die Do. It’ll have a full-fledged release on July 3 and paid previews on Thursday, July 2.

BREAKING: Baby Do Die Do follows in the footsteps of Dhurandhar The Revenge, Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle; to have paid previews on July 2

Yesterday, theatres across the country opened bookings for Baby Do Die Do. Viewers were surprised to see listings for the film on Thursday, as the makers had not publicized that the action thriller would have shows starting Thursday evening. Shows begin from 7:00 pm onwards, and as of now, advance booking has started in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune. A few more cities are also expected to join the bandwagon.

Baby Do Die Do is a story of ‘India’s first desi hitwoman’. It features Huma Qureshi in the titular role of a deaf and mute assassin. It is produced by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem under the banner of Saleem Siblings and directed by Nachiket Samant.

Meanwhile, one more film this week will also have paid previews – the Hollywood animated family entertainer Minions & Monsters. But unlike Baby Do Die Do, its shows will commence from 4:00 on July 2 while it’ll have a full-fledged release from Friday, July 3.

Finally, the other major film this week is Alpha. Coincidentally, just like Baby Do Die Do, Alpha is also about a badass female assassin. Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), it stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the globally acclaimed series The Railway Men. The film belongs to the much-loved YRF Spy Universe.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi starrer Baby Do Die Do gears up for overseas release across GCC, Australia and Amsterdam ahead of July 3 premiere

More Pages: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection

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