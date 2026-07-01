The Bigg Boss winner addressed the speculation around his personal life while extending his support to his wife as she begins her journey on Lock Upp Season 2.

Actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has finally reacted to the ongoing speculation surrounding his personal life after his wife, Akanksha Chamola, made a startling revelation on the stage of Lock Upp Season 2. Before entering the reality show's prison, Akanksha claimed that she and Gaurav have been living separately for over a year and are currently in the process of getting divorced, leaving fans surprised.

Gaurav Khanna breaks silence on Akanksha Chamola divorce rumours; says, “Main humesha support karunga Akanksha ko, meri biwi hai yaar”

Amid the buzz surrounding their relationship, Gaurav has chosen to focus on extending his support to Akanksha and her participation in the reality show. The actor was recently spotted outside the sets of the comedy-cooking reality show Laughter Chefs, where paparazzi asked him about how he has been coping with the ongoing attention around his personal life. Responding to the questions, Gaurav said, “Bas yaar, wahi yaar jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai… Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ko, meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche kyu hatu?(I'm the same as I was before. The love is still the same, and the support is still the same. I will always support Akanksha; she's my wife. If I've loved her, why would I step back now?)”

When a paparazzo further remarked, “Bhai lekin controversy bahut jyada hogayi hai (Brother, but the controversy has become too big),” Gaurav maintained his stance and replied, “All the very best to Akanksha for life. Main humesha uske sath khada hu aur usko support kar raha hu. Vo acha khele aur jeet ke aaye (I will always stand by her and support her. I hope she plays well and returns as the winner).”

Gaurav's comments come shortly after Akanksha's revelation on Lock Upp Season 2, where she stated that the couple has been living separately for more than a year and is heading towards a divorce after nearly a decade of marriage. Her statement quickly became a major talking point on social media, with fans expressing shock over the development.

The revelation has also led many to revisit the timeline of their relationship, particularly questioning whether the couple was already facing difficulties when Gaurav was inside the Bigg Boss house last year. Adding to the speculation, several social media users pointed out that despite Akanksha's claims of separation, the couple had shared multiple affectionate photos and videos together during the first few months of 2026. Their posts included romantic moments, playful proposal-themed videos, love confessions and kisses, prompting many to wonder whether the contrasting narratives were part of a publicity strategy or simply reflected a more complex personal situation.

While speculation around their relationship continues online, Gaurav Khanna has made it clear that he intends to support Akanksha publicly, wishing her well for her journey on Lock Upp Season 2 and reiterating that his support for her remains unchanged.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna clarifies Bigg Boss 19 prize money confusion; says old vlog comment was ‘blown out of proportion’

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