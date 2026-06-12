Canon India, one of the leading digital imaging companies, has announced the launch of #IndiaInMotion, an 8-month nationwide creator movement aimed at empowering the next generation of filmmakers, visual storytellers, and hybrid creators across India. Introduced alongside Canon’s growing video ecosystem, led by the EOS R6V camera and the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM Lens, Canon’s first-ever full-frame professional-grade L-series lens, the initiative aims to create a unified platform for creators across the country to capture and showcase stories rooted in India’s people, cultures, communities, and everyday moments. Through #IndiaInMotion, Canon India seeks to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity, evolving filmmaking landscape, and rapidly expanding creator economy through cinematic storytelling and creator-led expression.

Shakun Batra becomes face of Canon India’s ‘India In Motion’ campaign

As cinematic storytelling continues to gain momentum across weddings, travel, fashion, regional content, and digital-first formats, #IndiaInMotion will bring creators together through challenges, film submissions, digital showcases, and community-led activations over the next eight months. Designed as a platform for learning, visibility, and creative collaboration, the initiative will provide creators access to Canon’s evolving imaging ecosystem, industry-led engagements, and opportunities to showcase their work. The movement will culminate with 12 shortlisted creators receiving the EOS R6V kit to produce original films, while the final winner will earn the opportunity to bring their passion project to life.

Further amplifying the movement, Canon India has onboarded acclaimed filmmaker Shakun Batra as the face of #IndiaInMotion. Known for films such as Kapoor & Sons and Gehraiyaan, Batra brings a contemporary and emotionally immersive storytelling lens to the initiative. The filmmaker recently has also expanded into AI-led creative storytelling with the launch of his new venture, Jouska AI, further reinforcing the campaign’s forward-looking creative vision. Through the campaign, he will actively participate in creator conversations and mentorship engagements, while also collaborating with Canon India on initiatives aimed at inspiring and nurturing emerging filmmakers and storytellers across the country.

Adding a distinct creative identity to the movement, Canon India has collaborated with music duo Maati Baani to launch an original #IndiaInMotion soundtrack. Designed as the sonic identity of the campaign, the track will feature across the launch film, creator-led content, and user-generated entries, creating a unified cinematic language for the movement. To further scale the initiative, Canon has structured #IndiaInMotion across six thematic ‘Motion Worlds’, Weddings: Emotions in Motion, Travel: Geography in Motion, Festivals: Culture in Motion, Wildlife: Nature in Motion, Fashion: Expression in Motion, and Food: Craft in Motion.

Speaking on the launch of #IndiaInMotion, Mr.Vishesh Magoo, Assistant Director, Head, Imaging Communication Business Centre, Canon India, said: “India is witnessing a strong shift towards cinematic and video-first storytelling, with powerful stories emerging from every corner of the country across weddings, travel, food, fashion, culture, and regional narratives. At Canon India, we believe storytelling is becoming more cinematic, immersive, and creator-driven than ever before. With #IndiaInMotion, we aim to create a movement that nurtures emerging talent, encourages creative expression, and makes cinematic storytelling more accessible across India. Backed by the EOS R6V, the initiative reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation of creators shaping the future of visual storytelling in India.”

Commenting on his association with #IndiaInMotion, filmmaker Shakun Batra said: “The language of filmmaking is changing rapidly, especially with a generation that has grown up documenting life constantly, through travel, relationships, culture and everyday moments. With #IndiaInMotion, Canon is creating a space where creators can explore that instinct more seriously, with access to tools and a larger ecosystem that supports their creative journey. I’m happy to be associated with an initiative that is investing in the future of visual storytelling in such an organic and thoughtful way.”

From the lesser-known festivals of the Northeast to the rarely travelled passes of the Himalayas, from cinematic weddings to the energy of everyday streets, #IndiaInMotion celebrates stories that capture India in its truest and most dynamic form. Built for a new generation of filmmakers and video-first creators, the movement reflects the growing shift towards cinematic storytelling across cultures, communities, and formats, while democratising storytelling for creators across India.

With #IndiaInMotion and EOS R6V, Canon India aims to further strengthen its role in India’s rapidly evolving creator ecosystem by enabling cinematic storytelling through future-ready tools, creator-led platforms, and a comprehensive video ecosystem designed for the next phase of filmmaking in India.

Also Read: Shakun Batra reveals how AI replaced a Rs. 25 lakh highway set: “The AI version cost me very little”; says AI could solve Bollywood’s star-date crisis: “If a big idea requires a star who isn’t available for two years, I’ll make the film using AI”

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