The first glimpse of the much-awaited female-led spy thriller promises high-octane action, emotional stakes, and a mysterious mission at its core.

Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of Alpha, offering audiences their first look into the action-packed world of its female spy protagonist. Released on June 10, the sleek and stylish teaser introduces Alia Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar, showcasing her transformation into a highly trained operative prepared for a dangerous mission.

Alpha Teaser: Alia Bhatt unleashes her fiercest avatar yet as Bobby Deol trains her for a deadly secret mission in YRF Spy Universe

The teaser opens with an intriguing father-daughter dynamic between Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt. Bobby’s character, whom Alia affectionately addresses as “Baba,” appears to have adopted and raised her with a singular purpose. On her 18th birthday, he presents her with a gift that marks the beginning of a life-altering mission, one she has seemingly been preparing for since childhood.

As the teaser unfolds, Bobby’s character reveals his vision of creating the next generation of soldiers. Through intense training sessions, combat drills, and survival exercises, he molds Alia into a formidable fighter. Convinced that she is destined for greatness, he repeatedly reminds her that she is “Alpha” — a title that appears to carry significant importance within the film’s narrative.



While the makers have chosen to keep the central mission under wraps, the teaser offers plenty of adrenaline-fueled moments. Alia is seen performing hand-to-hand combat, executing high-risk action sequences, and taking on enemies with remarkable precision. The visual treatment and action choreography evoke comparisons to global spy-action franchises, reminiscent of films such as Black Widow and Charlie’s Angels, while retaining the scale and flair associated with the YRF Spy Universe.

Interestingly, the teaser focuses almost entirely on Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt, keeping the roles of other key cast members a mystery. Fans are still awaiting a glimpse of Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, both of whom are expected to play pivotal roles in the film.

For the unversed, Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks the first female-led chapter in Yash Raj Films’ ambitious Spy Universe, which already includes blockbuster franchises such as Tiger, Pathaan, and War. Reports have also suggested that Hrithik Roshan’s popular spy character Kabir Dhaliwal from the War franchise could make a special appearance in the film, although the makers have remained tight-lipped about the speculation.

With Alpha slated to release on July 3, the teaser has successfully heightened anticipation among fans. Packed with mystery, action, and emotional undertones, the first glimpse sets the stage for what could be one of the most exciting additions to the YRF Spy Universe. All eyes are now on the trailer, which is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali defends Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt against nepotism; says, “Outsiders have it easier like me”

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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