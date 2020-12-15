Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.12.2020 | 10:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar books Diwali 2022 for Ram Setu, filming to begin in mid 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar has many projects in the pipeline. The actor is currently busy with the completion of Prithviraj. Meanwhile, he announced his next film Ram Setu on the Diwali day recently. Akshay Kumar has now decided to have explosive Diwali 2022 as he has finalized the date.

BREAKING Akshay Kumar books Diwali 2022 for Ram Setu, filming to begin in mid 2021

Since the film is about keeping the ideals of Lord Ram in the consciousness of all Indians by building a bridge that will connect generations to come, it is reportedly a journey of a man who is trying to discover whether Ram Setu is a myth or not. According to our sources, "Akshay Kumar has booked Diwali 2022 weekend for Ram Setu. The plan is to begin shooting by mid 2021. The majority of the film will be shot in the birth place of Lord Ram, Ayodhya!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will next star in Bellbottom, Prithviraj, Raksha BandhanAtrangi Re, Sooryavanshi and Bachchan Pandey.

More Pages: Ram Setu Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajkummar Rao undergoes physical…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Minazuddin…

Dharma Productions ventures into talent…

Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma…

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film…

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification