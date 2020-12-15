Akshay Kumar has many projects in the pipeline. The actor is currently busy with the completion of Prithviraj. Meanwhile, he announced his next film Ram Setu on the Diwali day recently. Akshay Kumar has now decided to have explosive Diwali 2022 as he has finalized the date.

Since the film is about keeping the ideals of Lord Ram in the consciousness of all Indians by building a bridge that will connect generations to come, it is reportedly a journey of a man who is trying to discover whether Ram Setu is a myth or not. According to our sources, "Akshay Kumar has booked Diwali 2022 weekend for Ram Setu. The plan is to begin shooting by mid 2021. The majority of the film will be shot in the birth place of Lord Ram, Ayodhya!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will next star in Bellbottom, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Sooryavanshi and Bachchan Pandey.

More Pages: Ram Setu Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.