The 2015 thriller Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn, was a critical and commercial success and also found an audience on television and digitally. As a result, there’s a lot of excitement for Drishyam 2. The trailer has been applauded and trade expects it to have a healthy opening at the box office.

BREAKING: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 passed by CBFC with a U/A certificate and ZERO cuts; is shorter by 20 minutes than the first part

It has now come to light that Drishyam 2’s censor process has been completed. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Drishyam 2 has been granted a U/A certificate. The examining committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) didn’t feel the need to cut anything. The violence in the film is in control and not disturbing as such. Hence, they decided to pass the film with zero cuts.”

The censor certificate was given to the Drishyam 2 makers on Thursday, November 10. The length of the film as mentioned on the censor certificate is 142 minutes. In other words, the run time of Drishyam 2 is 2 hours and 22 minutes. Interestingly, the first part was 162 minutes long, which is 20 minutes longer than the sequel. What’s also worth noting is that the original Malayalam version, also called Drishyam 2, had a length of 2 hours and 33 minutes, that is, 9 minutes more than the Hindi remake. It was released in February 2021 directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. While the first part was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, the sequel is helmed by Abhishek Pathak. A grand trailer launch of the film was held in Goa where Abhishek Pathak and Ajay Devgn assured that they have made changes to their version as compared to the original flick, starring Mohanlal.

Drishyam 2 releases in cinemas on November 18. In a rare instance, the advance booking was thrown open for a day, way back on October 2. The date holds a special significance in the first part and to cash in on it, this decision was taken. The trade and industry were surprised to see that nearly 4000 tickets were sold. This was despite the tickets not being available on popular ticket apps and being sold only on the apps of Inox and PVR. Yesterday, it came to light that around 10,000 tickets have been sold by the three national chains for the opening day. The trade expects the sales to grow with each passing day.

