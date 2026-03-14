Less than a week is left for the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge and the excitement is gradually building up. The response to the advance booking has been extraordinary, indicating that the audience is dying to see the flick. Meanwhile, a day before the paid previews, a grand music album launch event of the film will be held in Mumbai.

BREAKING: 2500-3000 fans expected for the GRAND music launch of Dhurandhar The Revenge at Mumbai’s NESCO

The music launch, presented by Spotify, will be held at the sprawling NESCO Center, located in Goregaon, Mumbai on Tuesday, March 17. A source from the venue told Bollywood Hungama, “It is going to be one of the biggest film events. 2500 to 3000 people are expected to be a part of it and hence it’ll be an event to watch out for.”

In order to attend the Dhurandhar The Revenge music launch, one has register on the District app. Interestingly, the entry is free. The music launch page on the app reveals that the cast and musicians of the film will be present. The live performances will be a part of it. The page also confirms that Ranveer Singh and music composer Shashwat Sachdev will make an appearance on the stage. The music launch is expected to go on for 2 ½ hours.

Before the release of Dhurandhar (2025), two promotional events were held - the trailer launch at the sprawling Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre followed by a music launch. As for the sequel, the music launch is the only event planned by the makers.

Besides Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge feature Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios and written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar The Revenge to play in IMAX screens in non-IMAX version on March 18; IMAX version to be available from March 19

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.