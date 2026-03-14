After dabbling across advertising and regional cinema, filmmaker Yogesh Deshpande is set to step into mainstream Hindi cinema with his upcoming feature film. The project, currently in pre-production, is scheduled to go on floors in April, with casting underway and extensive location recce already completed. Three actresses are already shortlisted for the project.

Yogesh Deshpande’s Hindi directorial debut to go on floors in April

Since starting his career in 2005, he has written and directed over 100 ad films. He is also the founder of RedefineZ Concepts, which later expanded into a full-fledged production house, RedefineZ Productions, based in Pune.

Speaking about his journey and his entry into mainstream Hindi cinema, Yogesh Deshpande said, “My journey from advertising to filmmaking has always been guided by a belief that stories must remain emotionally honest and culturally rooted. Each project has helped me explore how deeply personal narratives can connect with wider audiences. Entering mainstream Hindi cinema feels like a natural extension of that journey — an opportunity to tell stories that are both intimate and universal. This film reflects the world we live in today, shaped by change, technology, and human relationships, while remaining deeply grounded in real experiences.”

He transitioned into feature filmmaking with 66 Sadashiv, marking his entry into long-form storytelling. He followed this with the musical biopic Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke, which had the use of original songs recorded by legendary voices, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Sudhir Phadke, and Kishore Kumar.

Deshpande’s upcoming Hindi feature is set against the cinematic landscapes of Konkan. The film explores the human impact of the digital divide. Driven by a strong female protagonist, the story aims to be an emotionally layered narrative that blends intimate human experiences with a visually expansive setting.

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