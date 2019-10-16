Just like he did when he played sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan Akhtar is now putting his whole and soul into playing a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. The preparation for the part was intense and the shooting is just as passionate. On Sunday Farhan injured himself while shooting for a tough action sequence in Toofan.

Speaking exclusively to this writer Farhan says stoically, “Boxing comes with its share of risks.”

Luckily Farhan is not in too much pain. He explains, “There is some pain when the hand is at a particular angle. So I have it wrapped to avoid as much movement as possible. It is more an annoyance than anything else.”

Tiger Shroff who has gone through his share of injuries during the shooting of action sequences says it is tough for an actor to draw the line between safety and recklessness when doing a dangerous stunt. “You want it give it your best. So you keep pushing yourself. Aur thoda aur thoda… It gets riskier and riskier. Sometimes you miscalculate the level of danger and things go wrong.”

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar suffers from hairline fracture during Toofan shooting

More Pages: Toofan Box Office Collection