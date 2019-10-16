Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.10.2019 | 10:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

“Boxing comes with its share of risks”, says Farhan Akhtar while talking about his injury training for Toofan

BySubhash K. Jha

Just like he did when he played sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan Akhtar is now putting his whole and soul into playing a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. The preparation for the part was intense and the shooting is just as passionate. On Sunday Farhan injured himself while shooting for a tough action sequence in Toofan.

“Boxing comes with its share of risks”, says Farhan Akhtar while talking about his injury training for Toofan

Speaking exclusively to this writer Farhan says stoically, “Boxing comes with its share of risks.”

Luckily Farhan is not in too much pain. He explains, “There is some pain when the hand is at a particular angle. So I have it wrapped to avoid as much movement as possible. It is more an annoyance than anything else.”

Tiger Shroff who has gone through his share of injuries during the shooting of action sequences says it is tough for an actor to draw the line between safety and recklessness when doing a dangerous stunt. “You want it give it your best. So you keep pushing yourself. Aur thoda aur thoda… It gets riskier and riskier. Sometimes you miscalculate the level of danger and things go wrong.”

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar suffers from hairline fracture during Toofan shooting

More Pages: Toofan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

The Sky Is Pink Box Office – The Farhan…

War Box Office Collections: The Hrithik…

Box Office: War Day 15 in overseas

War collects 11.20 mil. USD [Rs. 79.83 cr.]…

Box Office: War Day 14 in overseas

Priyanka Chopra reveals that she was scared…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification