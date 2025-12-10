Neelam Kothari has publicly called out an airline after what she described as a deeply distressing experience during her recent Toronto–Mumbai flight. Taking to social media, the actor shared that the journey turned into an ordeal marked by a prolonged delay and a serious medical emergency onboard, with little to no support from the airline’s cabin crew.

In her tweet, Neelam revealed that the flight was delayed by over nine hours, adding to the discomfort of passengers. However, matters escalated when she fell seriously ill mid-air. According to her account, she fainted after having a meal and had to be helped back to her seat by a fellow passenger. Despite the incident, Neelam claimed that there was no medical follow-up or even a basic check-in from the crew for the remainder of the flight.

Expressing her disappointment, she wrote that she had attempted to reach out to the airline’s customer service after landing but received no response. Calling the situation unacceptable, Neelam urged the airline to address the matter urgently, highlighting what she felt was a complete lack of accountability and care during a medical emergency.

Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal. Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat,… — neelam kothari soni (@neelamkothari) December 8, 2025

The incident also sparked an unpleasant exchange online. A social media user dismissed her complaint with a comment that read, “Seems like a you problem. But let me try to get something out of it.” Neelam did not let the remark slide and responded sharply, stating that the reaction would have been very different had the same situation involved the user or someone close to them.

Neelam Kothari began her acting career with Jawaani in 1984 and went on to become a familiar face in popular films such as Love 86, Khudgarz, Hatya, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. She stepped away from films in the early 2000s and transitioned into jewellery design. After nearly two decades, she returned to the spotlight with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and has since also appeared in shows like Masaba Masaba and Made in Heaven 2.

