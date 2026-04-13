Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has expanded his footprint in the sports space by acquiring Team Cheetahs in the World Padel League. The move marks his growing involvement in promoting emerging sports in India, particularly padel, which has been gaining global popularity.

Jackky Bhagnani acquires team Cheetahs in World Padel League, expands sports footprint

Bhagnani was recently seen attending a padel event on April 11, where he was joined by Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The acquisition positions Team Cheetahs alongside other teams in the league, including VB Realty Hawks, as the tournament continues to build momentum among sports enthusiasts. Speaking about the development, Jackky said, “To enter the World Padel League through Team Cheetahs feels like a monumental moment in my life. Padel has become one of the fastest-growing sports around the globe, and it brings me immense pleasure to bring it to India.”

He further added, “I have always been a strong believer in strength, agility and ambition, and Team Cheetahs represents it through and through. I couldn’t have been happier to be a part of this journey,” underlining his vision of contributing to the sport’s growth in the country.

The World Padel League has been steadily attracting attention for its efforts to popularise padel by offering a premium platform for players and audiences. Bhagnani’s association is expected to further boost visibility for the sport in India.

Known for his interest in fitness and sports, Jackky, along with his wife Rakul Preet Singh, was recognised as the Fit India Couple by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports last year.

With this acquisition, Bhagnani signals a strategic step toward fostering a broader sporting culture, as Team Cheetahs looks to establish a strong presence in the league at both national and international levels.

Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani shares birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor; sparks collaboration buzz

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.