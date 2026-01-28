Palash Mucchal has once again landed in controversy, months after his alleged cheating scandal and breakup with Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. This time, Marathi actor and director Vindyan Mane has made serious allegations against the music composer, accusing him of cheating him of a large sum of money and being dishonest in his past relationship with Smriti.

Palash Mucchal lands in controversy again after cheating claims surface

According to Vindyan Mane, Palash took a total of ₹40 lakhs from him in connection with his upcoming project Nazaria. Mane claimed that he initially paid ₹12 lakhs to come on board as a producer for the film. Later, Palash allegedly took an additional ₹25 lakhs from him with the promise of giving him a role in the film as well. Mane stated that despite investing this amount, the project did not move forward and he did not receive his money back. Along with the financial allegations, Vindyan Mane also accused Palash of being unfaithful during his relationship with Smriti Mandhana.

Following the fresh accusations, Palash Mucchal made his first public appearance since the controversy. He was seen yesterday outside the Andheri court along with his team of lawyers. Dressed in a simple outfit, Palash reportedly visited the court to file a defamation case against Vindyan Mane, calling the allegations false and damaging to his reputation. He had earlier also addressed the issue briefly through a post on Instagram.

These claims have once again brought Palash into the spotlight, especially after the events of December 2025, when Smriti confirmed that she had called off her wedding with the composer. When asked by the paparazzi about his cancelled wedding with Smriti Mandhana, Palash chose not to comment. He avoided all questions and walked straight to his car, remaining silent on the matter.

Also Read: Cheating allegations surface against Palaash Muchhal after wedding with Smriti Mandhana called off

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.