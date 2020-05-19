Bollywood Hungama

Film Federation writes to Maharshtra CM to resume work

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The Federation of Western India Cinema Employees (FWICE) has written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray to allow the Mumbai film industry to resume partial work.

The letter dated 19 May 2020 asks the CM to allow post-production work to resume. Says the letter, “If permissions (sic.) are given to carry out such post-production activities…which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce it would be great relief …. They (producers) shall be ready to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted.”

The FWICE’s Chief Adviser Ashoke Pandit who is one of the undersigned in the letter says, “The film industry like the rest of the economy is reeling under an unprecedented economic crisis. We need to get back to work slowly because we can’t wait for the virus to go away. I don’t think it’s going away anytime in the near future. We have to work our way around it.”

